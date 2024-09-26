Caxton Associates LP Cuts Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Up 0.0 %

BRC opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.