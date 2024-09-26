Caxton Associates LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 83.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,858 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.