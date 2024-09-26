Caxton Associates LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

MEDP opened at $320.58 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

