Caxton Associates LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.6 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

