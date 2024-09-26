Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.47 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.