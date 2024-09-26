Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

