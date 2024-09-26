Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,884 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

