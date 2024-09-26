Caxton Associates LP Purchases 3,199 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,422,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 50.2% in the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,435 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,519. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

