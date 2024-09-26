Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.