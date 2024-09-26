Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 383,947 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

