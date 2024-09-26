Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 382 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Seaboard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,152.00 on Thursday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,804.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.