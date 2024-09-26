Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,049 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 588,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 285,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 66.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Insider Activity

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

