Caxton Associates LP Sells 14,768 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 72,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

