Caxton Associates LP Sells 65,920 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,920 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 82,916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 152,370 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.