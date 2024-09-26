Caxton Associates LP Trims Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ternium by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ternium by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ternium by 43.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,566,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 1.8 %

TX stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

