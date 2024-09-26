CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CBSC remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

