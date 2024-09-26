CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBL International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANL opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. CBL International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Get CBL International alerts:

CBL International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.