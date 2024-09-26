CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:OWNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.37.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile
