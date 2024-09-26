CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:OWNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

