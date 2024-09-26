CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading Up 2.8%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
CD Projekt Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.
About CD Projekt
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
