CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CD Projekt Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

About CD Projekt

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.