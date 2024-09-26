Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.74

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.