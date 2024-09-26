Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Critical Comparison

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brera and Cedar Fair”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $1.15 million 8.95 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.16 $124.56 million $2.43 16.87

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brera has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brera and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $57.91, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Brera.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Brera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

