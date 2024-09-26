Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.07

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.07 and traded as low as C$67.18. Celestica shares last traded at C$68.41, with a volume of 568,046 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.3373688 EPS for the current year.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
