Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.07

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.07 and traded as low as C$67.18. Celestica shares last traded at C$68.41, with a volume of 568,046 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.07.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.3373688 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.