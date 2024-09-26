Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.50

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

