Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

