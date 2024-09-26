Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

