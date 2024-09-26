Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

