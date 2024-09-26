Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 603,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 325,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

