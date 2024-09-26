Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cencora worth $244,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Cencora by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 251,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 248,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 68.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.67.

Cencora Stock Down 0.9 %

COR opened at $223.43 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.21 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

