Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

