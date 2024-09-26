Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.56. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,884,437 shares traded.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

