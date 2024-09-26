Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.20

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 101580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.40).
Centaur Media Trading Up 6.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Centaur Media Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Centaur Media
About Centaur Media
Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centaur Media
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.