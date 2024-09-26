Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.29

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 54326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8612132 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

