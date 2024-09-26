Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

