Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.9 %

Century Communities stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

