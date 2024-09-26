Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 14.6%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 132,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 72,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Lithium

In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.