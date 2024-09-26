Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 20,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 85,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
