CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.41. Approximately 147,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 569,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8780774 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,355 shares of company stock worth $621,434. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

