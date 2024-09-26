CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

