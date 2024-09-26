Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 8.8%

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 20,191,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 7,197,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar acquired 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($55,806.82). Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

