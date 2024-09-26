Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $187,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,359,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after acquiring an additional 132,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

