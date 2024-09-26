Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

