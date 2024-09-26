Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $112,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,487,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $196.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.