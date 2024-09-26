Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 7.4%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 403,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,559,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Chemours Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $39,171,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Chemours by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

