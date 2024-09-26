Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 60.5% in September

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.10.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
