Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 60.5% in September

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.1 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.