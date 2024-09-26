Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,676,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.



