China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $12.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.
About China CITIC Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China CITIC Bank
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.