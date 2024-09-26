China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,557,100 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 17,564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.9 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 715,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,938. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
