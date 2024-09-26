China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.48

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.