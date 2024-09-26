China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 14,079,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

