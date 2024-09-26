China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 14,079,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.0 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
Shares of CGMBF stock remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Minsheng Banking
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.